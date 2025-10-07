Watch ILTV Live
Man set woman ablaze before robbing her

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of Grand Bahama are actively investigating the circumstances that have resulted in a 48-year-old female recovering in hospital from fire burns as a result of an attack on Monday, 6th October 2025, in the area of Explorer’s Way.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 9:30 p.m., the victim was in the parking lot of a building on Explorer’s Way when an unknown male approached her. As a result, an argument ensued between them. During the confrontation, both individuals threw liquid substances on each other; however, the suspect lit the fluid substance, causing the victim to be engulfed in flames.

Thereafter, it is reported that the suspect robbed the victim of cash and other personal belongings.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where she was last listed in stable condition.

A short time later, police took a 39-year-old male into custody, who is assisting with the investigation.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

