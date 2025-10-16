Man Seeks Help a Day After Stabbing on Robinson Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 33-year-old man who was stabbed Tuesday night on Robinson Road showed up at Princess Margaret Hospital the following day after his condition worsened.

According to police, the victim arrived at the hospital shortly before noon on Wednesday, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medical staff alerted authorities, who later learned the incident occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday, when the man was attacked by an unidentified male.

The victim initially believed his injuries were minor but sought medical attention after experiencing severe pain overnight. He remains in serious condition as police work to identify and locate the suspect responsible.