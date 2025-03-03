Man robbed while sitting outside of his residence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Sunday March 2, 2025, police launched an investigation into an alleged armed robbery that occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. in Western, New Providence.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was sitting in his vehicle in front of his residence along with a female friend when two (2) unknown men dressed in dark clothing emerged from the rear of his residence, one of the men produced a firearm, and robbed him of his phone, cash and other personal items.

The culprits then made good their escape in an unknown direction, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).