Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Man robbed outside of financial institution on JFK Drive

0
SHARES
10
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery incident that occurred on Wednesday April 9, 2025, shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the capital.

According to the preliminary report, the victim was sitting in his vehicle at a financial institution on John F Kennedy Drive when two armed males approached him. The armed men, who wore dark colored clothing and hoodies, robbed him of his vehicle, a black Ford Focus L/P # DC0480 and fled the scene in a western direction on John F. Kennedy Drive.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture