Man robbed outside of financial institution on JFK Drive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery incident that occurred on Wednesday April 9, 2025, shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the capital.

According to the preliminary report, the victim was sitting in his vehicle at a financial institution on John F Kennedy Drive when two armed males approached him. The armed men, who wore dark colored clothing and hoodies, robbed him of his vehicle, a black Ford Focus L/P # DC0480 and fled the scene in a western direction on John F. Kennedy Drive.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).