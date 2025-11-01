Man robbed on Florida Court early Saturday morning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that took place on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, outside a residence on Florida Court.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after midnight, the complainant was approached by a male suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash from him. The victim complied with the demand, and as a result, the suspect robbed the victim of cash before he fled north along Florida Court. The suspect was last seen wearing a green jacket, grey pants, and a white and black shirt with the word “security” printed on it.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.