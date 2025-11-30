Watch ILTV Live
Man robbed of vehicle in Baillou Hill Road area

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, 29th November 2025. Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 1:00 a.m., the victim, accompanied by friends, was on Baillou Hill Road near Dillet Street when two males, wearing masks and armed with firearms, approached and demanded his vehicle. He complied, and the two suspects left the scene in the black 2014 Nissan Note L/P #DD6340, traveling north on Baillou Hill Road.

The investigation continues. Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist with these investigations. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

