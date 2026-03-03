Man robbed of motorcycle and cash in armed hold-up on Bel Snow Close

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man was robbed of his motorcycle and cash during an armed hold-up shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026, at Bel Snow Close.

According to preliminary reports, the victim had just arrived at his residence on his black and green 125 XTZ motorcycle when he was confronted by two armed men dressed in dark clothing. The suspects, reportedly armed with firearms, robbed him of his motorcycle and an undisclosed sum of cash.

The assailants fled the scene travelling north along Turtle Drive. Investigations are ongoing.