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Man robbed of $28,500 at gunpoint during vehicle transaction in Rock Crusher

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NASSAU,BAHAMAS- A planned vehicle purchase turned into a costly armed robbery after a man was held at gunpoint and robbed of $28,500 in the Rock Crusher area on Sunday morning.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on April 12, 2026, the complainant reported that he had travelled from Abaco to New Providence to purchase a 2024 Chevy Silverado from a man known to him. Accompanied by a male friend, he went to the area to complete the transaction.

While there, they were approached by another man known to the complainant, who arrived in a white Nissan Note and engaged them in conversation.

Police say the situation escalated when the suspect allegedly produced a firearm and demanded cash. Fearing for his safety, the complainant handed over $28,500.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Investigations are ongoing.

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