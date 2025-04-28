Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Man robbed by trio, police investigate

0
SHARES
51
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place on Sir Milo Butler Highway shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday April 28, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim had pulled alongside the highway near an establishment when a dark-coloured Japanese-model car also stopped nearby. It is alleged that three unknown males exited the vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a knife as they robbed the victim of cash and other personal belongings. The culprits returned to their vehicle and left the area, traveling north along the highway, police said.

The investigation continues into this matter.
Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to
these matters. If you have details that could aid these investigations, please contact 911, 919, or the
Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture