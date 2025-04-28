Man robbed by trio, police investigate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place on Sir Milo Butler Highway shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday April 28, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim had pulled alongside the highway near an establishment when a dark-coloured Japanese-model car also stopped nearby. It is alleged that three unknown males exited the vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a knife as they robbed the victim of cash and other personal belongings. The culprits returned to their vehicle and left the area, traveling north along the highway, police said.

The investigation continues into this matter.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to

these matters. If you have details that could aid these investigations, please contact 911, 919, or the

Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).