Man robbed at gunpoint on Soldier Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 11:00 p.m., the victim was sitting inside his vehicle with the door open outside a business establishment on Soldier Road when he was approached by a masked man armed with a firearm.

The suspect, who wore a black hoodie concealing his face, reportedly robbed the victim of a sum of cash before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigations into this matter continue