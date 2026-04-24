Man robbed at gunpoint during car deal after suspects stage ambush off Baillou Hill Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, April 23, 2025, off Baillou Hill Road.

Initial reports reveal that shortly after 8:30 p.m., the complainant arranged to purchase a black Nissan Note. A male known to the complainant by face arrived on behalf of the seller. The complainant, accompanied by this individual, test-drove the vehicle to Palmetto Avenue. While inspecting the car’s hood, the male called the complainant inside to sign paperwork. At that point, a second male—previously unseen—was in the backseat.

According to reports, the male in the backseat suddenly attacked the complainant, brandished a firearm, and, while the suspect known to the victim searched his pockets, robbed him of $3,300 in cash. The suspects then forced the victim out of the vehicle and fled eastward toward Market Street.

Investigations into both incidents remain ongoing.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist with these matters. Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).