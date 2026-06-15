Man robbed after allegedly being abducted from parked vehicle

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into a robbery that reportedly occurred on Mackey Street on Sunday, 14th June 2026.

According to preliminary reports, sometime around 5:00 a.m., the complainant informed police that after leaving a business establishment, he entered the rear seat of his blue Nissan Note to rest. He turned on the vehicle’s air conditioning but could not recall whether the doors had been locked.

Shortly thereafter, a masked male allegedly entered the vehicle and drove to the area of Rosedale Street, where he parked next to another vehicle. At that location, the suspect reportedly instructed a group of men to search the complainant.

The complainant was allegedly pulled from the vehicle by the group, who searched him and stole his wallet along with other personal belongings. The suspects then fled the scene in both vehicles.

The investigation continues.