Man reported for hit & run reportedly hiding in Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Superintendent of Police Eugene Strachan revealed on Monday that 37-year-old Sony Clerisier, suspected of a hit-and-run accident on May 11, is believed to be evading authorities in Abaco after fleeing the country previously.

The tragic incident took place at Mackey Street and Poinciana Avenue, resulting in the death of an adult male motorcyclist.

Strachan stated that several similar incidents have occurred, with nine cases from 2023 remaining unsolved as the suspects departed the country post-incident, prompting an ongoing search by the police.