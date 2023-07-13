Man on bail for murder shot dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 26-year-old man of Marshall Road who was out on bail for murder was gunned down early Wednesday morning.

Reports indicate that sometime around 7 am on Wednesday the victim was discovered in the back seat of a white Toyota Passo, which was parked at Blackstone Close and Baillou Hill Road, with gunshot injuries to the body. Police say the victim was on bail for murder and was being electronically monitored. Police have also indicated that they are following significant leads in relation to this incident.

Police on the island of Eleuthera are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning death of a 45-year-old woman from South Africa.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 11 am this past Saturday. Preliminary reports revealed, that the victim was swimming in waters in the area of the Gully Hole in Deep Creek when she began to experience difficulties breathing. Subsequently, the victim was retrieved from waters and transported to the local clinic, where she was examined and pronounced dead by the local doctor. Investigations continue.