Man on bail for murder shot and killed in Nassau Village

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 38-year-old man who police said was on bail for multiple indictable offenses, including murder, was shot and killed in Nassau Village yesterday.

This recent homicide is part of an alarming pattern of killings involving individuals awaiting trial while on bail.

Police said that they received reports of a man being shot in the Nassau Village community sometime around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, responding officers confirmed that a man had been shot and had been found lying in the yard immediately in front of a property located on Catherine Street.

Based on initial information, the victim was standing in front of a residence on Catherine Street when the occupants of a gold-colored Japanese vehicle pulled alongside him. A gunman exited that vehicle and shot him multiple times.

Emergency medical personnel assessed the victim and determined that he had no vital signs of life. Police said that the victim was on bail for multiple indictable offenses, including murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police are appealing to anyone, especially residents of the Nassau Village community, who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter, to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).