Man on bail for murder & drug possession shot dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police say a man, who was out on bail for Murder and Drug Possession, has been shot dead on Market & Deveaux Streets Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the man, who was being electronically monitored by police, appears to be in his late 20’s.

Preliminary information from police indicates that the victim was walking west across Market Street when he was approached by a small dark colored Japanese vehicle.

Police say two males exited the vehicle and fired multiple fatal shots at the victim who succumbed on scene.

Police investigations into this latest homicide are underway.