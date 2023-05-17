Man on bail for murder, armed robbery arrested for sexual assaults

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police say that a 27-year-old man who is on bail for murder and armed robbery is in custody in connection with recent sexual assaults in the Bacardi Road area.

The suspect who is a resident of Lincoln Boulevard was arrested around 2:30pm on Tuesday at his residence by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) without incident. Officers also recovered the alleged vehicle, utilized in the commission of the crimes along with a loaded pistol.

The arrest comes less than a day after police issued an advisory warning of an increase in sexual assaults on New Providence, particularly in the Bacardi Road area.

On Saturday a 38-year old woman is alleged to have been sexually assaulted in the Bacardi Road area. Police say that shortly after 10am while walking in the area of Bacardi Road, the victim was approached by a gunman who exited a small gray vehicle and forced her into his vehicle. The gunman robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash then drove to nearby bushes where he sexually assaulted the victim before leaving her and making good his escape.

Police have attributed the successful apprehension of the suspect to excellent police detective work, with the use of all available resources at their disposal.

Notwithstanding the arrest, members of the public are encouraged to follow all crime prevention and safety protocols recently given by the police.