Man on bail for murder and armed robbery becomes country’s 96th homicide

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 10:00 a.m., the victim was walking west along Graham Drive when he was approached by three male occupants in a gray colored SUV. It is reported that the individuals, who were armed with firearms, discharged their weapons in his direction, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the scene. The victim attempted to flee in a westerly direction but collapsed at the junction of Derby Road.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene and examined the victim but they did not detect any vital life signs.

The deceased was equipped with an electronic monitoring device and was on bail for charges of murder and armed robbery.

Police are appealing to anyone, who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter, to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502 9991/2, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).