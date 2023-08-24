Man on bail for four murders shot and killed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 34-year-old man who police say was out on bail for four separate murders was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

The deceased, according to police, was a resident of Alexander Drive, Sunset Park. According to reports, sometime around 9:30 am on Wednesday, police were alerted via the ShotSpotter technology to rapid gunshots being discharged in the area of Bahamas Boulevard off Carmichael Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the body of a man with multiple gunshot injuries to the head and upper body, lying behind a Mack Truck that was parked on a vacant lot.

Police say that the victim, who is known to them was being electronically monitored and on bail for four separate murders. The victim was examined by EMS personnel and pronounced dead at the scene.

This latest homicide follows the shooting death of a 34-year-old man Tuesday night. Police say the victim in that homicide was a resident of Revival Faith Way.

According to reports, police, via the ShotSpotter technology, were alerted to gunshots being discharged on Deliverance Way. On arrival, the police discovered a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot injuries to the body. The victim was transported to the hospital via private vehicle, where he succumbed to his injuries.