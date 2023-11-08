Man on bail for drug offences shot and killed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 33-year-old man who police say was on bail for several drug-related offenses was shot and killed in the vicinity of Deveaux Street Tuesday morning.

Police say they were notified of the shooting shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. At the scene, officers were informed that the victim had been standing in front of a building when two gunmen, exited a white Japanese vehicle. The gunmen pursued the victim and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in their vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and received immediate medical attention; however, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he died from his injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502- 9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

This latest incident comes on the heels of a fatal shooting on Key West Street Monday night. In that incident, a gunman was reportedly shot by his accomplice as they opened fire on a man who was standing outside of a residence in that area.