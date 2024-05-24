Man murdered outside of his residence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man was allegedly murdered shortly 10 p.m after he arrived at his Bernard Road residence Thursday night .

Preliminary reports indicate the 38-year-old victim had just arrived at Grey’s Terrace when some unknown person ambushed him and shot him multiple times. He attempted to flee, but collapsed beside a vehicle due to his injuries.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and examined the victim, but they were unable to find any vital signs of life.

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information related to this matter. If you

have details that could aid this investigation, please contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477