Man murdered outside of his residence

LocalMay 24, 2024 at 9:30 am Genea Noel
Man murdered outside of his residence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man was allegedly murdered shortly 10 p.m after he arrived at his Bernard Road residence Thursday night .

Preliminary reports indicate  the 38-year-old victim had just arrived at Grey’s  Terrace when some unknown person ambushed him and shot him multiple times. He attempted to flee, but collapsed beside a vehicle due to his injuries.
EMS personnel arrived at the scene and examined the victim, but they were unable to find any vital signs of life.
Police are urging the public to come forward with any information related to this matter. If you
have details that could aid this investigation, please contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*