Man murdered after leaving the gym

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot and killed while leaving the gym at the Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza Monday night.

According to police, the victim, who has been unofficially identified as 29-year-old Tennyson Chisholm, was exiting the gym when a light-colored Japanese vehicle pulled up, assailants exited and shot the victim multiple times before making good their escape.

Press Liaison officer Chief Supt. Chrislyn Skippings made an impassioned plea to parents to pay attention to their children if they’re involved in any dangerous activity.