Man killed on First Street, Coconut Grove

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in New Providence are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man who was gunned down on First Street, Coconut Grove Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 5 pm Saturday on Coconut Grove between Robinson Road and Palm Tree Avenue.

According to initial reports, the victim was standing in front of his residence when two men, both armed with firearms, exited a small, silver Japanese vehicle. The gunmen pursued the victim to the rear of a residence, where they shot him multiple times. The gunmen then returned to their vehicle and fled north on First Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Police say that the deceased is known to them as he was on bail for Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life, Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Ammunition.

Police are appealing to residents of the Coconut Grove community who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).