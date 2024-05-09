Man killed & officer injured in shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man is dead and a police officer injured following a shooting incident.

According to police sometime , around 1:30 a.m., officers from the Cable Beach Police Division were responding to reports of suspicious activity received from concerned residents in the area of Delaporte , when they encountered a lone male who was acting suspiciously.

It is reported that as the officers were exiting the police vehicle, the male brandished a firearm andopened fire on the officers; in response, one of the officers produced his police service weapon and returned fire, fatally wounding the culprit.

During the exchange of gunshots, one of the officers sustained a gunshot injury to his upper body and was transported to the hospital by emergency services personnel, where he remain in stable condition.

Police recovered from the suspect, who succumbed at the scene, a firearm along with an extra magazine containing ammunition. Investigations continue