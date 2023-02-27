Man killed in jet ski hit-and-run

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 49-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a jet ski while swimming in waters near the shoreline of Paradise Island.

According to police, the accident took place shortly before 6pm on Saturday, February 25.

“According to initial reports, the victim was swimming near the shoreline in waters on Paradise Island when he was struck by a male operating a jet ski who fled the scene. As a result, the victim suffered serious head trauma,” the police report read.

It continued: “Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victim to a hospital for further medical care; however, he succumbed to his injuries. Police are following significant leads with respect to this incident.”