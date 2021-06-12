Man killed in bar shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man died from gunshot injuries last night after a gunman opened fire in a bar at Martin Street and Blue Hill Road.

According to police, two patrons of the bar – a man and woman – were shot when the incident took place shortly after 9pm.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced lifeless by Emergency Medical Services.

Police said the condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

In other crime matters, a man was arrested on Friday for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police on mobile patrol stopped a Nissan March shortly after 1pm on Shirley Street. Two occupants of the vehicle were instructed to exit the car and a field search was conducted.

“While searching, one of the officers found a pistol along with 25 unfired rounds of ammunition. As a result, the two suspects were arrested and taken into custody,” the report read.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.