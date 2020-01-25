Man killed in armed home invasion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two armed men shot and killed a man after forcing their way into his home on Thursday.

According to Superintendent Shanta Knowles, the homicide took place on Higher Drive in the Flamingo Gardens area shortly before 9pm.

The gunmen opened fire on the deceased, and sped away in a silver vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No one else was injured during this shooting incident, Knowles said.

At the scene on Thursday, Knowles thanked the public for their assistance in other investigations, and expressed hope for continued partnership in creating safer communities.

“Our operations continue. Of course, those criminals or would be criminals find opportunities where they can execute their mischief on our communities,” she said.

“We will continue until we put all those who deserve to be behind bars, behind bars.”

Anyone with information that can assist police investigations should contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.