Man killed in Abaco traffic collision

MARSH HARBOUR, ABACO — A man died in Abaco after a car he was riding in collided head-on with another car on Friday.

The incident took place on Ernest Dean Highway shortly after 5pm.

According to police, a Blue Toyota Four Runner vehicle driven by man was traveling south and a Buick vehicle driven by another man and a male passenger was traveling North.

“The Buick vehicle veered into the Southern lane of the Toyota vehicle causing a head-on collision,” the report read.

“Both drivers and the passenger were transported to the Marsh Harbour Health Clinic with serious injuries. The male passenger was examined and pronounced dead.”

Investigations are ongoing.