Man killed after vehicle crashes into utility pole, bursts into flames

LocalSeptember 18, 2023September 18, 2023 at 4:33 am Natario McKenzie
Man killed after vehicle crashes into utility pole, bursts into flames

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was killed over the weekend after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole and subsequently burst into flames.

The incident occurred around 3 am Saturday, involving the lone driver of a blue Nissan Skyline. Initial reports indicate that the driver, who was traveling south along Mackey Street, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility pole, resulting in the vehicle catching fire. 

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was discovered lying at the bottom of a flight of stairs in the area of Hospital Lane and Rodgers Corner around 1:45 am on Saturday.

Emergency medical services responded and conducted a comprehensive physical examination of the victim, confirming the absence of any vital signs. An autopsy will be carried out to establish the cause of death while the investigation remains ongoing.

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Natario McKenzie

Leave a Reply

*