Man killed after vehicle crashes into utility pole, bursts into flames

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was killed over the weekend after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole and subsequently burst into flames.

The incident occurred around 3 am Saturday, involving the lone driver of a blue Nissan Skyline. Initial reports indicate that the driver, who was traveling south along Mackey Street, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility pole, resulting in the vehicle catching fire.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was discovered lying at the bottom of a flight of stairs in the area of Hospital Lane and Rodgers Corner around 1:45 am on Saturday.

Emergency medical services responded and conducted a comprehensive physical examination of the victim, confirming the absence of any vital signs. An autopsy will be carried out to establish the cause of death while the investigation remains ongoing.