Man killed after Jet Ski collided with Jetcraft boat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man riding a Jet Ski collided with a vessel near in waters near Athol Island as a group of boats traveled toward Montagu to make port yesterday afternoon.

Asked about the circumstances that led to the collision, including whether there was a planned excursion, Peters said the facts were not yet clear, but “we understand there were a number of boats in the water and they were coming from an area”.

Eyewitness News understands from sources, some of whom were attendees of the boating event, that a large contingent of vessels took passengers from New Providence to an area off Eleuthera as part of a boat ‘Poker Run’.

The man sustained “extensive injuries” to his head.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told the media authorities received reports of the boating accident shortly before 6pm.

He said the captain of the 19-foot Yamaha jet craft reported that as he was cruising toward Montagu he saw a man of a Jet Ski headed towards him.

According to Peters, the men sought to avoid the collision, but crashed into one another.

The captain of the vessel managed to bring the man, who was found in the water, aboard his vessel.

The man’s body and Jet Ski were brought to shore.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man, who was in his early 40s, dead on scene.

Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene.

Peters said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

He said upon completion of the investigation a report will be submitted to the Coroner’s Court for an inquest.

Asked if alcohol was a factor, Peters was unable to say at this time.

He encouraged boaters, motorists and pedestrians to adder to the emergency orders and curfew restrictions.