Man jailed for alleged arson at Bethel Baptist Church

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man charged with arson and causing $8,000 worth of damage to Bethel Baptist Church was yesterday denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Trae Bastian, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, was accused of setting fire to the place of worship on Meeting Street on July 7, 2021.

The church has since been repaired.

Bastian was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

His matter was adjourned to December 2, 2021, when it will be heard in the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment.

Despite bail being denied, Bastian asked the court: “Am I released today?”

The judge advised him that he was not released but that he can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.