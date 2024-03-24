Man involved in traffic accident succumbs to injuries

GRAND BAHAMA — Police have confirmed that a 58-year-old man who was hospitalized following a traffic accident that occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024, has died.

According to initial reports, a 26-year-old male, the driver of a red 2011 Ford Fusion, was traveling west on Queen’s Highway when he reportedly veered into the path of a white 1998 Toyota Hiace bus traveling east, being driven by the 58-year-old male, who was also accompanied by two adult male passengers, when both vehicles collided.

EMS personnel attended the scene and transported both drivers and passengers to the hospital to seek medical attention; however, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, the 58-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries while in hospital, police said.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.