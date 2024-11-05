Man injured in shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A shooting incident on Monday 04th November, 2024, in Mason Addition has left a 19-year-old man seriously injured and hospitalized.

Police were alerted after 7: 20 p.m. by ShotSpotter, which detected gunshots in the area of Hercules

Street and Saxon Way. According to initial reports, the victim was riding a bicycle east on Hercules Street when two (2) unknown males approached him. One of them brandished a firearm and shot towards the victim before both fled the scene.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.