Man injured in shooting incident

Shortly before 11:20 p.m., police were alerted by ShotSpotter Technology of gunfire in the area of Mantol Street off Henry Street. According to initial reports, the victim was at the rear of a residence when he allegedly sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body by a male suspect wearing orange shirt, who fled from the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment, where his condition was last listed by medical personnel as fair.