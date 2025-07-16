Man Injured in Shark Attack While Spearfishing Off Spanish Cay

ABACO, BAHAMAS – Police on Abaco are investigating a reported shark attack that took place Tuesday, in waters off Spanish Cay, leaving an adult male injured.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 10:00 a.m., the man was spearfishing when a shark bit him. A family member helped him onto their vessel, and he was taken to Spanish Cay for initial medical treatment before being transported to the local clinic in Cooper’s Town.

He is expected to be airlifted to New Providence for further medical care.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.