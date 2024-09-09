Watch ILTV Live
Man injured during police involved shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 34-year-old male was shot by police on Sunday September 8, 2024, after he reportedly produced a firearm and engaged officers.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 11:00 p.m. Operation Ceasefire officers, inclusive of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, acting on information, arrived at a business establishment on

Prince Charles Drive, where a group of males were congregated on the outside.

As officers approached the group, one of the males attempted to flee and was pursued by officers, police said.

During the pursuit the male reportedly produced a firearm, pointed it at the officers’, which resulted in him being shot to

his lower extremity, according to authorities.

The suspect was apprehended, his pistol confiscated and he was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel for medical attention. He is currently in stable condition under police guard, investigators revealed.

Investigations are ongoing.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

