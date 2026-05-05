Man injured as fire destroys home and vehicle in Imperial Park

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police are investigating a structural fire that broke out shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4th, 2026, at a residence on Inspiration Road, Imperial Park.

Fire Services responded to find a single-story white home and a nearby vehicle engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the southern portion of the home sustained extensive heat damage, and a yellow Corvette, license plate DD4975, was destroyed.

A 40-year-old male suffered minor burns to his right forearm and lower left leg. He was treated at the scene by EMS but refused hospital transport.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.