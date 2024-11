GRAND BAHAMA — Police in Grand Bahama reported the arrest of a 36-year-old male and the seizure of a firearm on Saturday, 2nd November 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that officers from Operation Falcon Claw conducted a stop-and-search of the man on Polaris Drive. A firearm containing ammunition was found in his possession, leading to his arrest.