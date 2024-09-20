Man In Exuma Arrested After Firearm Confiscation

EXUMA — A 35-year-old man is in police custody following the confiscation of an unlicensed firearm on Wednesday 18th September, 2024.
According to preliminary reports, officers from the Exuma Division responded to a disturbance report around 4:00 p.m. concerning a man who was behaving in a disorderly manner at a residence in Hartswell, Exuma. The individual was encountered by officers upon their arrival. During the search of the individual and his vehicle, a firearm with ammunition was discovered inside the vehicle, resulting in his arrest.
The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force will conduct further investigations into this matter.