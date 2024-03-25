Man In Critical Condition Following Fatal Boating Accident In Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police revealed to media Monday morning that the husband, of that 55-year-old female visitor from Colorado, USA who died after succumbing to her injuries from a boating accident in waters near Staniel Cay, Exuma Sunday March 24, 2024, was airlifted to New Providence for medical assistance.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said preliminary reports suggest that the captain of a larger boat possibly did not notice the smaller vessel in its path; the two boats collided and both the female victim and her husband were reportedly thrown overboard.

Police reports state that medical personnel transported the female to a local clinic and pronounced her dead on arrival.

Fernander said the woman’s husband, who was airlifted to New Providence yesterday, remains in critical condition.