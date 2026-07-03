Man hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation after early morning house fire on Palmetto Avenue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man has been hospitalized after firefighters rescued him from a blazing two-storey home on Palmetto Avenue, off Blue Hill Road, during an early morning fire that remains under investigation.

According to the preliminary report, shortly after 6:30 a.m Friday morning., Fire Services personnel responded to the scene and rescued an unresponsive adult male from a two-storey building that was engulfed in flames.

Emergency Medical Services personnel attended the scene, where the victim was assessed and found to have sustained second-degree burns to his upper extremities, as well as smoke inhalation. He was subsequently transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The fire has since been extinguished. However, the cause remains unknown and is under active investigation.