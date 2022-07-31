Man hospitalized, two police officers injured in traffic accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two officers attached to the Mobile Division are recuperating after their marked police cruiser overturned in Pinewood Gardens.

The driver of a Ford Ranger, a 40-year-old man of southwestern New Providence, remains in hospital in “fair condition”.

The scene of the traffic accident between a police cruiser and a Ford Ranger.

The accident reportedly occurred around 11:45 pm at the intersection of Plane and Pigeon Plum Streets on Friday, July 29, 2022.

According to police, the officers were traveling north on Pigeon Plum Street in a white Dodge Charger, when a white Ford Ranger, that was traveling west on Plane Street collided with them which resulted in both vehicles being overturned.

The drivers were all taken to the hospital via EMS personnel where the officers were treated and discharged.

Active police investigations continue.