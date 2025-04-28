Man hospitalized following shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-

UPDATE: On Sunday April 27, 2025, a shooting incident occurred off East Street, resulting in an adult male being hospitalized, according to police.

Shortly after 10:10 p.m., ShotSpotter Technology notified police of gunfire on Lily of the Valley Corner. According to initial reports, two individuals were outside a residence when a silver Japanese-model vehicle stopped nearby. It is alleged that two unknown gunmen exited the vehicle and fired shots in the direction of the individuals before fleeing the scene, police said.

One of the individuals, a 21-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he was last listed in serious but stable condition, investigators confirmed.

Police investigation into this matter continues.