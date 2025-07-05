Man hospitalized after stabbing in South Andros

NASSAU, BAHAMAS— Police on the island of Andros are investigating a stabbing incident that left a man hospitalized on Friday evening.

According to police reports, the victim, a 39-year-old man, was stabbed by a woman known to him while at a residence in The Bluff settlement shortly before 6:00 p.m.

He was transported to the local clinic by private vehicle, where medical staff determined his injuries were serious. He was subsequently airlifted to New Providence for further treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.