Man hospitalized after shooting on Homestead Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, March 13th, 2026, in the area of Homestead Street and Palm Beach Street, which left a 38-year-old man hospitalized.

According to initial reports, shortly after 7:00 p.m., the victim was standing in front of a blue-and-white residence on Homestead Street when a silver Honda Accord pulled up. The occupants of the vehicle reportedly opened fire, discharging multiple gunshots in his direction.

The victim was struck in the neck and left shoulder during the incident.

The suspects then fled the scene, travelling east along Homestead Street.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, where they assessed the victim before transporting him to hospital for further medical treatment. His current condition is unknown as the investigation continues.