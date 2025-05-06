Man hospitalized after late-night shooting on Providence Avenue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man critically injured late Monday night on Providence Avenue. The incident occurred just before midnight after a verbal altercation between two men escalated. One of the individuals reportedly left the scene, returned with a firearm, and shot the victim multiple times.

The suspect, last seen wearing a red hooded jacket, fled on foot and was seen climbing over a wall near Veterans Cemetery. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities as the investigation remains ongoing.