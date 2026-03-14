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Man hospitalized after Coopers Town shooting

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Abaco are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday, March 13th, 2026, in the area of a business establishment in Coopers Town, which left a man hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were alerted to the incident and responded to the scene and then to the hospital, where they located a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries to both of his legs.

The victim reported to police that he, along with a male friend, was at the establishment when a red Buick pulled up carrying two men known to him. One of the men produced a firearm and informed him that he was going to kill him, resulting in him and his friend fleeing.

Shortly thereafter, he and his friend returned to retrieve the vehicle they had been in, and as they were leaving, one of the male suspects known to him emerged from the side of the establishment and opened fire in his direction.

The victim ran and later collapsed and was taken to the clinic by a family member for medical attention.

His condition was listed as serious but not likely to terminate fatally. He was discharged to seek further medical care in Grand Bahama or New Providence.

Police later took a 31-year-old male suspect into custody in connection with this matter.

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