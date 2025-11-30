Man hospitalized after being shot during police chase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Saturday, 29th November 2025, police were involved in a shooting incident following a vehicle pursuit that left an adult male hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers from Operation Black Scorpion responded to a gunfire alert issued by ShotSpotter Technology near Bay Street. The occupants of a vehicle believed to be involved in the gunfire evaded police and were later sighted in the Hay Street area.

A high-speed pursuit ensued through several streets, during which the suspect(s) discharged multiple rounds in the direction of officers. In response, police returned fire, and the pursuit concluded in Monastery Park, where the vehicle collided in a bushy area. A lone 30-year-old male exited the vehicle with apparent gunshot injuries to his buttocks and a graze to his face. A search of the suspect and the vehicle was conducted, where a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and transported the injured male to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.