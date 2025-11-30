Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Man hospitalized after being shot during police chase

0
SHARES
132
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Saturday, 29th November 2025, police were involved in a shooting incident following a vehicle pursuit that left an adult male hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers from Operation Black Scorpion responded to a gunfire alert issued by ShotSpotter Technology near Bay Street. The occupants of a vehicle believed to be involved in the gunfire evaded police and were later sighted in the Hay Street area.

A high-speed pursuit ensued through several streets, during which the suspect(s) discharged multiple rounds in the direction of officers. In response, police returned fire, and the pursuit concluded in Monastery Park, where the vehicle collided in a bushy area. A lone 30-year-old male exited the vehicle with apparent gunshot injuries to his buttocks and a graze to his face. A search of the suspect and the vehicle was conducted, where a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and transported the injured male to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture