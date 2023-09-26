Man gunned down outside his Pinewood Gardens home overnight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an overnight shooting which left a 44-year-old man dead.

According to initial reports, sometime around 9:09 p.m. the police were alerted by Spot Shotter Technology of gunshots being discharged on Acasia Avenue, Pinewood Gardens.

The victim was reportedly standing outside his residence with another man and a woman when the occupants of a black Nissan Note pulled up and shot him multiple times. The assailants fled the scene heading north toward Nassau Village. The victim was transported via private vehicle to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to this incident or any other matter, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3.

Police are also investigating the a stabbing incident which has left a 16-year-old boy in hospital in critical condition. Initial reports indicate, that sometime around 7:09 pm the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another male in the area of his residence on Buttonwood Street, Pinewood Gardens, when the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim to the upper body causing serious injury. A sixteen 16-year-old male resident of Pinewood Gardens was taken into custody and is assisting police with their investigation.