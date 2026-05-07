Man found hanging inside East Bay Street storage unit

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 42-year-old man was found dead inside a storage unit at a business establishment on East Bay Street on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a police investigation into a suspected suicide.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 4:00 p.m. on May 6, 2026, police were alerted to the incident and responded to the scene. Officers were reportedly directed to a male hanging from metal rafters by a cable wire inside the storage unit located at the rear western side of the building.

Emergency Medical Services examined the victim and confirmed there were no signs of life.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations continue.